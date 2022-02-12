Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 283.9% in January

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

CLRB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,859. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

