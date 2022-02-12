CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 6.9%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 1,004,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,871,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

