Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$21.00 target price (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.17.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

