Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-$137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 1,654,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

