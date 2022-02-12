Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

CERE opened at $30.63 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

