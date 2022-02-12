Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

CDAY opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,975 shares of company stock valued at $54,927,853. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

