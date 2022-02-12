Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Cerner by 255.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.