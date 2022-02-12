Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Lowered by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

