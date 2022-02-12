Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

CTHR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.