Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

