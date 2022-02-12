China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
About China Vanke
