Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.26 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

CMG stock opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,748.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

