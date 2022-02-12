Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded down $16.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,561.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,748.64. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

