Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,630.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,588.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,748.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

