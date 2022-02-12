Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,637 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $26.19.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

