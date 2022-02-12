Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as high as C$13.99. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 1,058,858 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.22.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4002914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

