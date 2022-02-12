Citigroup Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $78.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.53.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

