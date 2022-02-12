Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 158,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $258,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMK opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

