Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 657.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $585.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.