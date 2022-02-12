Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,782 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BTRS by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in BTRS by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last 90 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

