Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,824 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.04 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

