Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 553,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.