Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after buying an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

