Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,523 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

