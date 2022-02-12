Citigroup Inc. Sells 99,785 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,785 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $10.71 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.05.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

