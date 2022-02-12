Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.