Citigroup Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

