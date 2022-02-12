Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,053,000 after buying an additional 164,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clarivate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Clarivate by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

