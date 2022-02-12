Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.07% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

