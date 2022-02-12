Clearline Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.50% of Fiesta Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGI. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

