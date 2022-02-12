Clearline Capital LP Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.70% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $864.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

