Clearline Capital LP Has $21.66 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. NCR comprises about 2.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

