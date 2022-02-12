Clearline Capital LP Has $3.88 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,521 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

