Clearline Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

