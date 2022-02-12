Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.21.
About Coats Group
