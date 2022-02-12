Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

About Coats Group

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

