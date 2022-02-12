Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

