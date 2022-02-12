Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of KO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

