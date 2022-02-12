Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coca-Cola also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.