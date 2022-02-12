Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.09

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.09 and traded as low as C$81.19. Cogeco shares last traded at C$82.15, with a volume of 12,707 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGO. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.
Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
