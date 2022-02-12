CoinPoker (CHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,329.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $30,329.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00104324 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

