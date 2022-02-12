Collateral Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,429.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $346,188.33 and approximately $3,429.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.