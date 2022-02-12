Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Shares Up 0.7%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.
