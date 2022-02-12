Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Colony Bankcorp worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250 over the last 90 days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.