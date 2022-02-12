ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 74.5% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 74.5% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.35 million and $14.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005908 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,502,459,480 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.