Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 100,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,034. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

