Comparing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.70 $86.87 million $5.04 43.92

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adynxx and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Adynxx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

