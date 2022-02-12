Comparing Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) & Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $22.88 million 1.97 -$17.58 million ($0.68) -1.45 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 7.56 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vislink Technologies and Alpine 4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -41.91% -23.76% -19.53% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Hackettstown, NJ.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

