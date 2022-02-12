Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.82-0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.93 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.
Shares of CFLT traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $650,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
