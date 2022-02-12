Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.23-0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT traded down $16.01 on Friday, reaching $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,612,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.