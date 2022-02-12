Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNRD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Conrad Industries has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

