Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNRD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Conrad Industries has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.